DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 16-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 372.5692
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 186313
CODE: CH5 LN
ISIN: FR0010688192
