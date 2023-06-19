Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
19.06.2023 | 15:34
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Observit AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (339/23)

On request of Observit AB (publ), company registration number 556584-8917,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on First North
Growth Market with effect from June 21, 2023. 

The company has 549,344,133 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               OBSE          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 549,344,133       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017911704      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             295749         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556584-8917       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on
+46 739 49 62 50.
