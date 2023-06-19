Global IoT leaders to convene at IoT Community's twenty-fourth IoT Slam Conference to showcase real-world use cases and insights that improve business and societal outcomes leveraging the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world's first to market, longest standing and largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, announces the exclusive agenda for the IoT Slam Live 2023 conference, hosted at the SAS global headquarters, Cary, North Carolina, USA and broadcast online on June 21-22.

Global IoT leaders to convene at the IoT Community's twenty-fourth IoT Slam -As the leading global IoT thought leadership community, over the next two days, you will see many real-world use cases and keen insights from industry leaders, which will inspire ways to improve your business and societal outcomes.

The IoT Slam Live 2023 conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including: event hosts SAS, ClearBlade Inc, Oracle, Intertrust, SoftServe, Intellias, Link Labs, Red Hat, Phoenix Contact, and Synadia, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem and members of the IoT Community. They will be discussing and demonstrating business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in corporate, enterprise and industrial ecosystems at this marquee in-person IoT conference. There will also be an exhibit showcase featuring IoT Community corporate members for attendees to see real-world IoT offerings.

The full list of speakers can be viewed here https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2023-speakers/

IoT Slam Live 2023, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and practitioners from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.

Kevin Grant, Chief Marketing Officer of the IoT Community said, "On behalf of everyone at the IoT community and our IoT slam live event host partner SAS, we are thrilled to welcome you to IoT Slam Live 2023- our twenty fourth IoT Slam event. We hope you will have a great experience over the next two days, as we deliver an exceptional agenda, filled with expertise, diverse perspectives, and fascinating insights you can apply to your business or organization. We thank our event hosts SAS for bringing the IoT Community and our many members back to Cary, North Carolina- a region we have committed to since 2017 as a hub of innovation, driving IoT evolution- for the second consecutive year."

The full IoT Slam Live 2023 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2023-agenda/

We are delighted to deliver this world class agenda, for our twenty-fourth in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences", said Dr Tom Bradicich, IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As the leading global IoT thought leadership community, we're now engaging over 46,000+ business leaders, addressing diverse challenges and advancing the IoT and edge industries. Over the next two days, you will see many real-world use cases and keen insights from industry leaders, which will inspire ways to improve your business and societal outcomes. Join us at the IoT Slam Live and immerse yourself in what is sure to be a wonderful event. Many thanks to SAS for their generous hospitality as the IoT Slam returns to the SAS HQ Campus for a second consecutive year."

"I'm honored to once again welcome the IoT Community, SAS customers and partners and industry experts to our beautiful, sustainable campus here in Cary, North Carolina. For nearly 50 years, SAS' customers have counted on us when it has mattered most-and that's why we are delighted to host industry-leading, cutting-edge, IoT practitioners and thought-leaders on our campus this week." said Josh Becker, Senior Global Director Head of the IoT Commercial Division, SAS. "Our goal is to help you discover the future faster-and share the tools and solutions that will lead to what is most important to you-greater productivity, performance and trustworthiness. Our sincere hope is that you come to realize, if you haven't already, that harnessing the power of IoT is creating meaningful change and lasting positive impacts on commerce, governments, and populations worldwide. The time to embrace IoT is now. So sit back and enjoy the incredible conversations that are about to take place before you-we look forward to getting to know you and sharing a bit of SAS hospitality with you along the way."

Registration Details

To register now please visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-virtual-access-registration/

Collaboration Membership Media Opportunities

To explore accession to the IoT Community please email info@iotcommunity.net.

About IoT Slam Live 2023

IoT Slam Live 2023 is the Internet of Things Community's twenty-fourth international IoT Slam conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Slam Live 2023 takes place June 21 22 2023, in North Carolina and broadcast live Online. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam Live delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam®.

About IoT Community® (Internet of Things Community®)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 46,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net.

Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag IoTSlam.

IoT Slam® and the IoT emblem is a USPTO and UK IPO Registered Trademark All Rights Reserved: IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory, Methodology.

