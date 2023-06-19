Lonseth Interventional Pain Centers Launches Spinal Cord Stimulator Trials for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

Medicare-Covered SCS Trials Can Be a Game-Changer for Patients Who Haven't Found Relief With Conventional Treatments

METAIRIE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Lonseth Interventional Pain Centers, a renowned provider of pain management solutions, proudly announces the offering of Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) Trials for individuals affected by chronic pain conditions, including Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy. These Medicare-covered trials are a game-changing recourse for patients who haven't found sufficient relief from conventional treatments.

SCS Trials involve the temporary implantation of a device that emits low-level electrical signals to the spinal cord or specific nerves, effectively blocking the transmission of pain signals to the brain. This outpatient procedure, conducted under the guidance of trained professionals, allows patients to experience the potential benefits of SCS without committing to a permanent implantation.

The trial period lasts about a week. After which, patients and their physicians evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment. Successful trials, typically marked by a significant reduction in pain, may lead to the patient becoming a candidate for permanent SCS implantation.

SCS is a progressive therapy involving a device that sends mild electrical currents to the spinal cord, mitigating chronic pain. This technique is particularly useful after conventional non-surgical treatments have proven insufficient. It is programmable to target specific pain areas, making it an effective option for various chronic pain conditions.

During an SCS trial, patients can expect careful preparation, expert execution of the procedure, and a personalized adjustment process to ensure optimal pain control. After the procedure, they take home the trial stimulator for several days to assess its effectiveness in their daily lives.

Candidates for these Medicare-covered SCS trials typically include those with chronic pain impacting daily activities who have not found relief from other treatments, who do not suffer from untreated drug addiction, and who have successfully managed any underlying psychiatric conditions. Moreover, patients should be healthy enough to undergo the procedure safely.

Lonseth Interventional Pain Centers is pleased to confirm that these revolutionary SCS trials are Medicare-covered. Its dedicated team stands ready to support patients through each phase, providing them with a comforting, informed experience.

People don't have to let chronic pain rule their life. They can begin a journey toward less pain by reaching out to Lonseth Interventional Pain Centers to schedule a consultation and find out if they qualify for SCS trials. This groundbreaking therapy could be the key to a new, less painful chapter of their life.

