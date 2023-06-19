Impact 21 Group, LLC: Impact 21 Brings Kevin Farley to Leadership Team as Chief Client Officer

LEXINGTON, KY. / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, is pleased to announce that Kevin Farley has joined the team to serve as Chief Client Officer. He will be responsible for driving strategies that grow and support industry and client relations across the specialty retail, convenience, and energy channels to meet our planned growth.

Kevin Farley joins Impact 21 as Chief Client Officer

Farley brings a depth of knowledge, expertise, and success in brand marketing, merchandising strategies and concepts, organizational development, B2B strategic sales, and domestic and international partner alliances. Throughout Kevin's career, he has led the charge for retail innovation and solutions, bridging the gap of brick and mortar and e-commerce by focusing on consumer in-store experience. Kevin will support Impact 21 in leading efforts with our clients to deliver a seamless customer experience - streamlining all customer touchpoints through innovation and integration of customer-facing solutions.

"I am excited to be part of the Impact 21 team," says Farley. "I have always admired that they value relationships above all. We share that as a core value, and it will take us to the next level."

"Kevin has been a long time, trusted friend in the industry and we are very excited to have him join us as we continue to expand and position for growth," said Lisa Biggs, Impact 21 President and CEO. "Kevin brings leadership, expertise, and strategic relationships to our team and exemplifies what we believe it takes to advance the industry and our clients' objectives."

Farley's background began in energy and has evolved to a retail focus through his career. Farley comes to Impact 21 from GSP Companies, where he most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the overall day-to-day operations including the retail accounts team, client success, and the Retail Production Divisions. At GSP, Farley fostered strategic partnerships with retailers, suppliers, and service providers to accomplish key strategic goals, scalable growth, and improving overall operations and customer service to clients.

Prior to GSP, Farley worked in the energy sector as Regional Business Director at Telvent / Schneider Electric, responsible for Sales and Project Execution for the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, with a strategic focus on IT-related sales and marketing efforts. He also held senior roles as Telvent's Product Manager and Project Engineer, each with global responsibility, and served as Manager of International Projects for Valmet Automation, in Ankara, Turkey where he resided for two years.

Farley has played an active role in advancing the convenience industry as a long-standing member and current Supplier Board Chair for the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). He also serves on the Digital Marketing Advisory Board at the University of South Florida.

Contact Information

Diane Frechette

dfrechette@impact21.com

248-635-1455

SOURCE: Impact 21

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762047/Impact-21-Brings-Kevin-Farley-to-Leadership-Team-as-Chief-Client-Officer