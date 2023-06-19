Ascent Business Partners Adds Brian Johnson to Executive Team

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Ascent Business Partners is pleased to welcome Brian Johnson to the Executive Team. With Brian's arrival, Ascent Business Partners reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional digital transformation across the CX industry.

Brian Johnson is a seasoned CX and Business Process Services leader with a demonstrated history of performance across the globe. With a wealth of experience and a relentless drive for excellence, he has navigated the complex landscape of CX, helping shape the industry through his innovative strategies and exceptional leadership. Brian has 30 years of experience and spent 17 years with Teleperformance where he served as CEO for the English World region. He most recently served as CEO - Americas at Foundever, formerly Sitel Group.

"Brian's experience and instincts are exactly what Ascent needs to drive our vision and we are excited to have him part of this team," said Marty Sarim, Co-Founder and Chairman, Ascent Business Partners. "Our mission is to partner with young, nimble technology companies that utilize deep tech to build advanced customer journeys that surpass the status quo."

"Ascent's array of solutions is unique and the team's ability to execute is second to none. On the way to becoming a leading provider of bleeding edge tech solutions built for tomorrow, Ascent has maturity of vision, a solid strategy, and is backed by a stellar portfolio of products," said Johnson. "In this rapidly evolving CX landscape, Ascent is perfectly positioned to be the go-to partner for any company looking to make a digital pivot or truly elevate their current capabilities. I am excited and proud to be part of the team."

About Ascent Business Partners

Ascent Business Partners is a team of digital transformation executives leveraging state-of-the-art technology through strategic partnerships. Our mission, through understanding our customers, is to introduce impactful and innovative technologies that improve business operations and CX. For more information, please visit www.ascentpartners.io.

