Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % News % – Hier ist man diese Woche dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.06.2023 | 16:46
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Refine Group AB (publ) is removed (340/23)

On November 28, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided to give the
shares and equity rights in Refine Group AB (publ), formerly named Spherio
Group AB (publ), (the "Company") observation status with reference to a
material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. 

On November 29, 2022, the observation status was updated after the Company had
entered into an agreement under which the Company will sell its subsidiary
RE/WAY AB, distribute the rest of its current operations to its shareholders
and acquire all of the shares in Ecomm Holding AB ("Ecomm") through a reverse
takeover conditioned upon, inter alia, the approval of an extraordinary general
meeting, resulting in a new listing process with the Exchange for continued
admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

On December 30, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
it had entered into another agreement under which the Company will acquire the
business in Refine Group AB (publ) ("Refine") also through a reverse takeover
conditioned upon, inter alia, the approval of an extraordinary general meeting
and the Exchange's approval for continued admission to trading of the Company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On May 9, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Exchange had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

On May 10, 2023, the Company disclosed that an extraordinary general meeting of
the Company's shareholders had decided to approve the reverse takeovers of
Ecomm and Refine. 

On May 24, 2023, the Company disclosed that the acquisitions of Ecomm and
Refine had been completed. 

On June 15, 2023, the Company disclosed that the shares issued in the Company
due to the acquisitions have been registered by the Swedish Companies
Registration Office and that the Company had sold all shares in its subsidiary
RE/WAY AB. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Refine Group AB (publ) (REFINE, ISIN code
SE0015504626, order book ID 216107) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.