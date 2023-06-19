Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Refine Group AB (publ) is removed (340/23)

On November 28, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") decided to give the shares and equity rights in Refine Group AB (publ), formerly named Spherio Group AB (publ), (the "Company") observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On November 29, 2022, the observation status was updated after the Company had entered into an agreement under which the Company will sell its subsidiary RE/WAY AB, distribute the rest of its current operations to its shareholders and acquire all of the shares in Ecomm Holding AB ("Ecomm") through a reverse takeover conditioned upon, inter alia, the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, resulting in a new listing process with the Exchange for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On December 30, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it had entered into another agreement under which the Company will acquire the business in Refine Group AB (publ) ("Refine") also through a reverse takeover conditioned upon, inter alia, the approval of an extraordinary general meeting and the Exchange's approval for continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 9, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Exchange had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 10, 2023, the Company disclosed that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had decided to approve the reverse takeovers of Ecomm and Refine. On May 24, 2023, the Company disclosed that the acquisitions of Ecomm and Refine had been completed. On June 15, 2023, the Company disclosed that the shares issued in the Company due to the acquisitions have been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office and that the Company had sold all shares in its subsidiary RE/WAY AB. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Refine Group AB (publ) (REFINE, ISIN code SE0015504626, order book ID 216107) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB