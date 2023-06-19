Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market worth $6.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2023 to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the far-field speech and voice recognition market is driven by technological advancement of deep-learning-based far-field microphones, increasing adoption of voice control-based smart speakers, and enhanced accuracy through advanced front-end hardware.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39497510

Browse in-depth TOC on "Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Market"

163 - Tables

63 - Figures

250 - Pages

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO) Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $6.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Microphone Solutions, Application and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Power issues and lack of standardization Key Market Opportunities Expanding into multilingual and global markets Key Market Drivers Enhanced accuracy through advanced front-end hardware



By component, the digital signal processors are projected to hold the largest share of the far-field speech and voice recognition market during the forecast period.

The digital signal processors segment held the larger market share in 2022. A digital signal processor (DSP) is an integrated circuit designed to handle high-speed data and improve the quality of input speech and voice signals. Speech and voice recognition systems must include an audio-playback path. However, an acoustic echo occurs when the audio being played back is picked up by microphone elements and sent back into the system. This leads to reverberation when audio signal reflections are fed into the microphone, creating a significant problem for the system. The effects of audio playback must be eliminated to function optimally. DSP algorithms, such as beamforming, spectral noise reduction, acoustic echo-cancellation algorithms, and de-reverberation, improve the accuracy and reliability of digital communication by reducing noise and distortion. The far-field speech and voice recognition industry are expanding due to the rising demand for voice assistants, smart speakers, and virtual assistants, and DSP/processors play a vital role in their development and functioning.

By smart speakers' segment are projected to hold the largest share of the far-field speech and voice recognition market during the forecast period.

The smart speaker's application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the far-field speech and voice recognition market over the forecast period. Integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant and the expansion of the IoT are key drivers for smart speakers. Smart speakers offer convenience and ease of use, enabling users to control devices, play music, and perform other functions using voice commands. With improved voice recognition technology, smart speakers are becoming more accurate and responsive, further enhancing their appeal. As the market continues to evolve, we can expect even more innovative features and use cases for smart speakers in the future. In July 2022, Xiaomi Corporation (China) launched the Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control. Google Assistant powers the new smart speaker and houses an LED clock and IR blaster that enables users to control non-smart devices in their homes. Such proactive launches will fuel the far-field speech and voice recognition market over the forecast timeframe.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=39497510

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market by 2028.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the far-field speech and voice recognition market during the forecast period. The region is a key market for the far-field speech and voice recognition industry, with the US and Canada playing a dominant role. North America boasts a robust technological infrastructure, high smart home penetration, and a strong presence of major industry players. The increased adoption of smart home devices & voice-enabled virtual assistants and the integration of voice recognition technology in automotive systems drive market growth. The region holds a major market share due to its advanced research and development capabilities, supportive government initiatives, and consumer demand for innovative voice-controlled applications.

Major far-field speech and voice recognition companies such as Amazon (US), Google (US), Apple Inc. (US), and Microsoft Corporation (US) are investing heavily in far-field speech and voice recognition technologies, further propelling the market forward.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=39497510

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Design IP (Processor IP, Memory IP, Interface IP, Other IPs), IP Source (Royalty, Licensing), IP Core (Hard IP, Soft IP), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Deployment Mode (On-Cloud, On-Premises/Embedded), Technology (Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition), Vertical and Geography (Americas, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027

Neuromorphic Computing Market by Offering, Deployment, Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), Vertical (Aerospace, Military, & Defense, Automotive, Medical) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Iris Recognition Market by Component (Hardware, and Software), Product (Smartphones, Scanners), Application (Identity Management and Access Control, Time Monitoring, E-payment), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market by Technology (Touch-based, Touchless), Type, Product (Touchless Biometric Equipment, Touchless Sanitary Equipment), Industry and Geography (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/far-field-speech-voice-recognition-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/far-field-speech-voice-recognition.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/far-field-speech-and-voice-recognition-market-worth-6-9-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301854046.html