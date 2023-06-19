Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 19.6.2023

|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 19.6.2023
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 19.6.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|19.6.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|4,500
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|19.1667
|EUR
|Total cost
|86,250.15
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 184 400 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 19.6.2023
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
