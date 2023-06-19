Anzeige
% News % – Hier ist man diese Woche dabei!
WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Frankfurt
19.06.23
17:08 Uhr
395,75 Euro
-5,95
-1,48 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
395,80397,8018:12
395,80397,7518:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2023 | 17:58
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASM International NV: ASM share buyback update June 12 - 16, 2023

Almere, The Netherlands
June 19, 2023, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

DateRepurchased sharesAverage priceRepurchased value
June 12, 2023 543 € 389.25 € 211,363
June 16, 2023 379 € 402.44 € 152,525
Total922394.67363,888

These repurchases were made as part of the €100 million share buyback program which started on April 27, 2023. Of the total program, 28.5% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange.


This press release contains inside informatio within the meaning of Article 9(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20230619 ASM Share Buyback Update June 12 - 16 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f3cca01-2615-4de7-9e4c-892022d557e1)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
