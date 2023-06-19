New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - On 26th of May 2023, the Independent Congress Awards event took place in Cannes, France during Cannes Film Festival. At the annual event of Investment Congress organized by Anna Stukkert, guests were awarded with Congress Awards. The Congress Awards opening remarks were given by the organizer herself, Anna Stukkert with the President of Investment Congress Mr. Thomas Misse and the Chairman Sergey V. Tschernjawskij who is from Germany's governmental party.





Anna Stukkert with H.H. Princess Boneparte and Thomas Misse

Main media partner for the Congress Awards is Stankevicius MGM by Stankevicius Group. Stankevicius Alternative Investment Banking which is under Stankevicius Group is currently offering advanced banking solutions for private companies to facilitate banking activities easier. Stankevicius is offering banking services under subscription which enables clients to have their own personal online bank under whitelabel. Stankevicius is known as a media and investor relations consultant for helping clients to run international PR campaigns and arranging private capital. Stankevicius has helped clients to raise over $700M till today.

For the 2023 edition of Investment Congress, the Congress Awards have expanded to France and Monaco and very prestigious people were nominated and have attended the event.

Very special guest who attended the Congress Awards was Heribert Kasper who is a Founder of the PS-Exklusiv Foundation Austria.





Anna Stukkert with Heribert Kasper

One of the special guests to receive an Executive Award of Honor was Mikhail Romanenko for best investment products. Mr. Mikhail Romanenko is a Founder of Danvel Ltd and Eternity Business Limited. He is also an investor and philanthropist running Danvel group which is valued at $1.5B.





Mikhail Romanenko

The Persona of the year for Congress Awards 2023 went to Mykola Udianskyi who is a Ukrainian visionary tech entrepreneur. Mykola is president of EHOLD group with 10 offices in 9 countries. EHOLD employs over 500 who people who serve a user base exceeding 10 million users across an impressive project portfolio.





Mykola Udianskyi

Anna Tutova also has received a Congress Award. Anna is a very well known in the digital asset space as a media person and spokesperson. She is shaping the narrative of the digital revolution and propelling us into a the future where decentralization reigns supreme.





Anna Tutova and Anna Stukkert

One of the iconic guests to receive an award was also Tatiana Savritskaya who founded a fashion brand called Judy Green. Tatiana had also announced her latest collection of elegant white blouses, jackets and pants. Judy's collection was inspired by COCO Chanel and was designed for boss ladies who want to make a statement in the business world.





Tatiana Savritskaya

Later this year in September 2023, Rochay High Society & International Investment Congress 2023 is set to expand to the Saint Jean Cap Ferrat on 9th of September at the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild. Press conference, Gala dinner and new awards will be given to new nominated prestigious people.

Partners of Investment Congress Awards 2nd edition of 2023 are Kevin Rochay from Rochay Group and Dmitry Konoval from Aurous Finance.

Early nominated company for Digital Business Category is ALNY. Vakhtang Sophromadze is the founder of ALNY Metaverse which focuses on multi action platform including marketplace and user interactions inside the game world.

Additionally, later by the end of September on the 30th, Anna Stukkert will launch new edition of Paris International Investment Congress for Investments in Fashion Industry during which Tiffany's Fashion Week Paris Show will be presented to guests and also VIP yacht party will be arranged at the late evening of the 30th.

For more information about Investment Congress visit: http://congress-realty.com.

For partnerships and sales contact: Anna Stukkert, +49 162 2328333

For media relations for Investment Congress contact: pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

