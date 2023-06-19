Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
12/06/2023
FR0010307819
38 595
90,5588
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
13/06/2023
FR0010307819
39 161
92,7461
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
13/06/2023
FR0010307819
9 178
92,7970
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
14/06/2023
FR0010307819
29 000
92,9078
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
14/06/2023
FR0010307819
9 493
92,7659
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
15/06/2023
FR0010307819
45 000
91,5759
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
16/06/2023
FR0010307819
35 000
91,6005
XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
205 427
91,9097
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,270,984
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
