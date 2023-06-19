JCDecaux wins the largest OOH/DOOH advertising contract in Norway with Oslo Sporveien

Paris, June 19th, 2023 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that JCDecaux Norge AS, its Norwegian subsidiary, has won an exclusive 6-year (plus a 2-year extension option) advertising contract with Sporveien Media AS - the company governing the advertising concessions for public transport in the greater Oslo region - with a population of over 1.3 million.

The contract includes advertising rights on all buses, trams, and the Oslo metro - trains and stations. The Oslo Metro is the most digitised OOH contract on the Norwegian market, with a total of 345 digital panels and more than 100 million annual passengers.

The contract counts for more than 20% market share on the Norwegian OOH market and will place JCDecaux as a market leader in Norway for OOH and DOOH.

The tender was evaluated on financial and non-financial criteria - including sustainability, where JCDecaux was the winner.

Inge Aasen, Managing director of Sporveien Media, said: "We are very satisfied with the agreement with JCDecaux Norge AS, which ensures further innovation and development of public transport's values. The advertising agreement generates important income for the public transport sector."

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to work with Sporveien Media AS again. A concession JCDecaux operated until 2012, and where we started the digital transformation of the Norwegian OOH market. We aim to develop further the contract with new digital concepts and a well-positioned media offer for local, national, and international advertisers. We will operate this contract with a commitment to global carbon neutrality and issue a carbon emission report annually for the contract that will document all the planned emission reduction activities. The contract fits perfectly with our existing portfolio and will place JCDecaux as a clear market leader on the Norwegian OOH."

