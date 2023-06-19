musicMagpie's (MMAG) trading update for the six months to 31 May 2023 indicates that trading improved in Q2 following a weaker Q1, which was affected by postal strikes and low UK consumer confidence. Management's focus on higher margin customers and cost savings achieved in the first half resulted in year-on-year EBITDA growth of 7.7%, despite a 13% decline in revenue. We have lowered our FY23 and FY24 revenue estimates by 13% and 16% and EBITDA estimates by 11% and 8% respectively.

