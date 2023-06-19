VidMob Wins 2023 LVMH Award in the 'Image and Media for Brand Desirability' Category and joins the LVMH accelerator program 'La Maison des startups'

Prestigious Award Spotlights the Value of Creative Effectiveness for Brands

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023The competition attracted over 1320 candidates from 75 countries. VidMob was one of 18 finalists for the 7th edition of the LVMH Innovation Award.



The ceremony took place during Viva Technology, the world's rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation. The finalists were invited to showcase their solutions at the LVMH Booth at the tradeshow in Paris from June 14 to June 17. As a finalist VidMob joins La Maison des Startups LVMH, the fast-track for startups to navigate the LVMH Group and start new conversations with Maisons on a global scale.

"LVMH owns many of the world's most prestigious luxury brands, where creative effectiveness is an incredibly important element of driving long-term brand desirability. As a winner, we look forward to working closely with their Maisons to provide insights that can increase the effectiveness of their already brilliant creative and ensure that they are getting the most out of every digital touchpoint," said Alex Collmer, CEO at VidMob. "We are thrilled to be recognized for our ability to provide meaningful impact for LVMH brands."

About VidMob

VidMob is the leading creative effectiveness platform, trusted by the biggest global brands to drive ROI through AI-driven creative data. With unmatched AI & ML technology and the most connections to the world's leading digital channels like Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snap, Pinterest, Hulu & Reddit, VidMob delivers powerful creative insights that result in meaningful business impact. Clients can effectively measure creative quality, and learn their brand's best practices in an end-to-end platform to get the most out of every media dollar they invest. VidMob is a mission-driven organization, donating over 1% annually to fund pro bono creative projects for nonprofits. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at www.vidmob.gives.

