Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % News % – Hier ist man diese Woche dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859386 | ISIN: FR0000130577 | Ticker-Symbol: PU4
Tradegate
19.06.23
09:12 Uhr
73,80 Euro
-0,04
-0,05 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,6674,2021:55
73,6274,2221:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2023 | 21:46
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Publicis Finance Services: Cannes Lions awards Grand Prix to Working with Cancer

Cannes Lions awards Grand Prix to Working with Cancer

Recognised with the highly-coveted Lions Health Grand Prix for Good

CANNES - June 19, 2023: Today, five months after its launch in Davos and subsequent global wake-up call at the Super Bowl, Working with Cancer has been recognised by Cannes Lions with the Grand Prix for Good, designed to celebrate the use of creativity to positively impact not only business and brand, but also the world at large.

With over 600 pledging businesses, impacting more than 20 million employees, Working with Cancer is a true cross industry coalition, driving societal progress across cultures and geographies, to end the stigma of cancer in the workplace. Momentum continues to soar, spanning corporate sectors including government, most recently with the French state confirming to sign the pledge.

Arthur Sadoun, global CEO and Chairman of Publicis Groupe commented: "On behalf of the 600 companies that have already pledged, I would like to sincerely thank the jury for elevating Working with Cancer to another level of global awareness. Receiving the esteemed Grand Prix for Good recognition further demonstrates what is possible when we come together for positive change. As an industry, there are not that many causes or social initiatives that we can wholly affect. Erasing the stigma of cancer in the workplace is one we can take on and change forever."

Mel Routhier, Jury President of Health and Wellness and CCO of VMLY&R Chicago, added: "Working with Cancer stopped us in our tracks. We not only saw a brilliantly creative idea, but we also saw a globally impactful one-with scale, inclusivity and the real potential to change employee care forever. To think that this point in time could mark the beginning of what will one day be seen as table stakes for how companies support their employees is exceptionally powerful. And most deserving of the ultimate recognition in the Grand Prix For Good."

See the film here

The movie was realized by Publicis Conseil

Please find the press release here


Contacts

Lizzie Dewhurst

Michelle McGowan 		Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications 		lizzie.dewhurst@publicis.com (mailto:lizzie.dewhurst@publicis.com)

michelle.mcgowan@publicisgroupe.com (mailto:michelle.mcgowan@publicisgroupe.com)



Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.