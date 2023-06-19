NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Bain Capital and Rocket Software Support Silver Lake's Offer and Have Sold all of their Shares to Silver Lake - Silver Lake has now secured 41% of Software AG

Rocket Software International (UK) Limited, a subsidiary of Rocket Software and portfolio company of Bain Capital, has signed a binding share purchase agreement to sell 7,414,800 shares in Software AG (10.02%) to Silver Lake at the €32 Offer Price. This constitutes the entirety of shares owned or controlled by Bain Capital / Rocket Software.

As of 19 June, Silver Lake has now already secured a total of 41% of Software AG shares including tendered shares

Silver Lake's offer at €32 is the only opportunity for shareholders to still crystallize a highly attractive 63 percent premium to the undisturbed share price - the acceptance period for shareholders to tender their shares remains open until 28 June 2023

Silver Lake reiterates that it does not require a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (DPLTA) to finance the Takeover Offer and hence does not intend entering into a DPLTA

Silver Lake intends to pursue a delisting of Software AG as soon as practically possible after closing of the voluntary public tender offer to partner with the Company on its multi-year transformation journey in a non-listed setting

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, together with Mosel Bidco SE, a holding company controlled by funds managed or advised by Silver Lake ("Silver Lake"), announced today that Rocket Software International (UK) Limited, a subsidiary of Rocket Software and portfolio company of Bain Capital, has signed a binding share purchase agreement to sell 7,414,800 shares in Software AG (10.02%) to Silver Lake at the €32 Offer Price. This constitutes the entirety of shares owned or controlled by Bain Capital / Rocket Software. Silver Lake has now secured 41% of shares, including currently tendered shares. This excludes Silver Lake's convertible bonds which could convert into 10% of total current share capital.

Silver Lake's fully financed cash offer remains the only opportunity for Software AG shareholders to realize a substantial, timely and certain premium by tendering their shares into the offer at a price of €32.00 per share, which represents a premium of 63 percent to the closing price of €19.59 per share on 20 April 2023, and a 57 percent premium on the last three months volume-weighted average price (€20.32 per share) at announcement. The acceptance period for shareholders remains open until 28 June 2023.

Silver Lake reiterates again that it does not require a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement (DPLTA) to finance its offer or achieve its economic and strategic objectives. Silver Lake hence does not intend to implement a DPTLA.

"Silver Lake's investment in Software AG reflects our commitment to working with founders and management teams to help them build and grow great companies," said Christian Lucas, Co-head EMEA at Silver Lake. "Today's announcement further underscores our confidence in the attractive and compelling value proposition we can bring to all stakeholders."

After closing of the voluntary tender offer, Silver Lake intends to as soon as practically possible pursue a delisting of Software AG to support management with implementation of its strategy in a non-listed environment, and with the long-term backing of Silver Lake as Software AG's new anchor shareholder.

Should shareholders not tender, there is no guarantee that they will be able to achieve this attractive premium for their shares again and or that they will be able to sell their shares at this price level given the limited liquidity and trading volumes in Software AG shares.

About Silver Lake

Silver Lake is a global technology investment firm, with approximately $98 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake's portfolio companies collectively generate more than $276 billion of revenue annually and employ approximately 710,000 people globally.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software AG simplifies the connected world. Founded in 1969, it helps deliver the experiences that employees, partners and customers now expect. Its technology creates the digital backbone that integrates applications, devices, data and clouds; empowers streamlined processes; and connects "things" like sensors, devices and machines. It helps 10,000+ organizations to become a truly connected enterprise and make smarter decisions, faster. The Company has about 5,000 employees across more than 70 countries and annual Group revenue of over €950 million.

Media Contact for Silver Lake

Andreas Kolbe, FGS Global

Email: andreas.kolbe@fgsglobal.com

Phone: +49 162 24 36 310

