Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) ("Rockcliff") and Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) ("Hudbay"), have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Hudbay will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rockcliff that it does not already own (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement Rockcliff shareholders will receive 0.006776 of a Hudbay common share for each Rockcliff common share held, representing an attractive premium to Rockcliff's recent trading price. Olive and its subsidiaries currently hold 82,925,238 shares of Rockcliff. Based on closing prices as of June 19, 2023, the shares of Rockcliff held by Olive have an implied value of approximately $3,899,595.

Based on Olive's May 31, 2023, unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of $6,616,370, the consideration for the Rockcliff shares implies an approximate 21% or C$1.4 million increase in NAV from that date. Additionally, on May 31, 2023, Rockcliff represented approximately 37.6% of Olive's NAV. Considering Hudbay's significantly higher trading liquidity, the liquidity of Olive's portfolio is anticipated to materially improve.

Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman stated: "When current management took over Olive (then Norvista) we identified that Rockcliff's assets had significant value, but that Rockcliff's capital structure was an issue. When I joined the board of Rockcliff, the board formalized a strategic review process which culminated in this transaction which we view as beneficial for Rockcliff and Olive shareholders."

Details of the Arrangement:

The Arrangement will be implemented by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and will require the approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and the approval of at least two-thirds of the votes cast by Rockcliff shareholders at a special meeting of Rockcliff shareholders which is expected to be held in the third quarter of 2023.

In addition to the aforementioned approvals, completion of the Arrangement is subject to other customary conditions and stock exchange approvals. The Arrangement is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

As part of the Arrangement, Olive and its subsidiaries which collectively own approximately 21% of the issued and outstanding Rockcliff shares, have entered into customary voting support agreements with Hudbay, pursuant to which Olive has agreed to vote its Rockcliff shares in favour of the Arrangement. Rockcliff's largest shareholder, Greenstone Resources II L.P. ("Greenstone"), has also entered into customary voting support agreements in favour of the Arrangement. Collectively, Greenstone and Olive represent approximately 65% of the issued and outstanding Rockcliff shares.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains references to NAV or "net asset value per share" which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

About Olive Resource Capital Inc. (formerly Norvista Capital Corp):

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

