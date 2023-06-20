Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2023) - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing for proceeds of $350,000, comprising of 7,000,000 units with an issue price of $0.050 per unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, which warrant shall be comprised of: (i) one-half of one warrant (1/2), with a full warrant exercisable into one common share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of two years, and (ii) one-half of one warrant, with a full warrant exercisable into one Warrant Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of two years. The financing included a strategic investment of $250,000 by Glenpani Group Limited and its associated investment companies.

All securities issued under the offering are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

Proceeds from the financing will be used primarily for permitting and development activities at the Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, B.C.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI's latest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

