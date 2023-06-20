Human Circles AI: Generative AI Platform with Human-Centric Values

Redefining the Future of Networking; Technology Amplifying Humanity

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / In a world where the advancement of artificial intelligence often stokes concerns about human displacement, Human Circles AI is rewriting the narrative. This visionary company has deployed the power of Generative AI to create a revolutionary platform that enhances human connections and redefines the future of networking. With its unique blend of cutting-edge technology and human-centric values, Human Circles AI is poised to capture the attention worldwide.

At the heart of Human Circles AI lies the belief that technology should augment, not replace, human interactions. While discussions about Generative AI replacing humans have been making headlines, Human Circles AI has taken a bold approach. By harnessing the immense potential of Generative AI, this platform empowers professionals to form deeper, more meaningful connections - what we like to call "human circles."

Through Human Circles AI, networking on platforms like LinkedIn takes on a new dimension. The platform acts as a supercharger, enabling recruiters, job seekers, and salespeople to connect with the right individuals in the most authentic and impactful ways. Leveraging advanced Generative AI algorithms, the platform optimizes LinkedIn searches, offering personalized recommendations and facilitating trust-building conversations.

"We believe that technology should amplify our humanity, not overshadow it," said Spokesperson from Human Circles AI. "Our mission is to revolutionize networking by combining the power of Generative AI with the essence of human connection. We want to help professionals establish meaningful relationships, foster trust, and unlock their true potential."

Try the product: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/human-circles-ai-free-lin/bakpglgljlidccopnnpcdnfbijaelbfc/related?hl=en

With its innovative approach, Human Circles AI offers a glimpse into a future where technology and human values converge harmoniously. By automating repetitive tasks and leveraging the capabilities of Generative AI, professionals can devote more time to building authentic connections, understanding nuanced contexts, and making lasting impressions.

The use cases spread across job hunting, hiring, business development, sales & marketing, fund raising, networking etc.

The brand's unwavering commitment to preserving the essence of human interaction and its unique utilization of Generative AI make for a truly captivating narrative.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Harvey at harvey@humancircles.ai

**About Human Circles AI**

Human Circles AI is a Generative AI company dedicated to enhancing human connections in the digital age. By leveraging the power of Generative AI, Human Circles AI provides professionals with a transformative platform to establish meaningful relationships, foster trust, and thrive in their respective industries. At Human Circles AI, we believe that technology should serve as a catalyst for human potential, empowering individuals to create deeper, more authentic connections.

