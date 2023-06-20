Las Vegas Digital Dental Solutions: LVDDS Introduces the Comfort3D Bite Splint

LVDDS adds the digitally designed, 3D-printed Comfort3D Bite Splint to its family of preventive care appliances.

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2023 / Bite splints help clinicians provide patients with relief from the harmful effects of bruxism. The Comfort3D Bite Splint, now available at Las Vegas Digital Dental Solutions (LVDDS), addresses these harmful effects through a digital design that protects patient dentition and existing restorations.

Created using 3D printing technology, the Comfort3D Bite Splint provides an optimal fit and thus better protection from parafunctional habits that can damage healthy dentition.

Designed to protect restorations, such as veneers, crowns & bridges, implant-supported restorations, and more, the Comfort3D Bite Splint can be prescribed with confidence to protect each patient's unique morphology by covering the full occlusal plane.

In addition to the speed of manufacturing and design ease, these reliable bite splints maximize cost efficiency while maintaining the precise, customizable fit that is achievable through this advanced 3D-printed process.

Available in a clear, single-layered 2 mm hard material, the Comfort3D Bite Splint provides durability and bonds directly with acrylic. Digitally designed and resistant to stains, the appliance is easy to clean and is sure to encourage patient satisfaction.

