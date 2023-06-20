DJ SeaPRwire's New Pricing Tiers Open Global PR Opportunities for AI Startups at Every Stage

Singapore - SeaPRwire, a leading global press release distribution service provider, today announced its plans to expand its distribution network to help artificial intelligence (AI) startups gain more global media exposure. The new distribution plan features multi-lingual capabilities, access to top-tier media outlets, and flexible pricing models tailored to the needs of early-stage startups.

"AI startups are shaping the future with innovative technologies, but many struggle to reach their target audiences due to limited marketing resources and experience," said Yaqin Tan, Chief Marketing Officer of SeaPRwire. "SeaPRwire understands the challenges facing startups. Our global distribution plan is designed to empower AI startups with cost-effective media visibility."

With SeaPRwire's global plan, AI startups can now distribute press releases in six languages - including English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish and German - and target media in over 80 countries. SeaPRwire has partnerships with more than 5,000 media publications worldwide, including TechCrunch, Wired, Reuters and Bloomberg. The plan offers three pricing tiers with flexible options to meet the budget needs of any startup.

SeaPRwire's platform is also optimized to help startups measure the impact of their press releases. Companies can see stats on views, clicks, shares, and online mentions to gauge media interest and coverage. The insights allow startups to improve their media targeting and content strategies over time.

"Startups have to do more with less, so making data-driven decisions is key to maximizing the impact of their marketing efforts," said Tan. "SeaPRwire provides the insights AI startups need to raise brand awareness, reach new audiences and drive business growth, regardless of their PR and marketing experience or budget."

The global plan allows AI startups to tap into new markets and reach media influencers in regions where they have little or no press coverage. For example, an AI startup from Silicon Valley can pitch stories to tech media in Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo at no extra cost. The exposure helps raise international brand visibility and attract new customers, partners, and investments.

SeaPRwire is also bringing more top-tier publications into its global distribution network. Recently added media include MIT Technology Review, Wired Japan and Le Monde in France. "We are onboarding well-known media in different markets to give startups direct access to the influential publications that shape opinions in their industries," Tan said.

The flexible pricing tiers - starter, standard and enterprise - provide options for startups at different stages. For instance, the starter tier gives startups access to English-speaking media in three countries at an affordable rate. The standard and enterprise tiers offer more targeted and in-depth distribution in additional languages and regions. But even for its higher-end plans, SeaPRwire's prices remain below the industry average, according to Tan.

In addition to the cost benefits, startups can take advantage of SeaPRwire's media targeting expertise. "We help startups identify and rank media outlets based on their readership, content preferences and relevance to the startup's industry," Tan said. "The targeting helps maximize coverage and disseminate news to audiences that genuinely care about the startup's message."

Looking ahead, SeaPRwire is optimizing its platform to support multilingual press releases from a single dashboard. Startups will be able to translate releases into different languages with the help of machine translation and professional translators. The platform is also offering more visualizations to provide startups with actionable insights into how audiences worldwide are interacting with and sharing their corporate news.

"We are passionate about using technology and data to empower startups with global visibility in a cost-efficient way," Tan said. "Our global distribution plan leverages our international media network and experience helping technology companies launch in new markets. We want to see AI startups succeed on a global scale, and this is our way of supporting their growth."

Located in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong, SeaPRwire has served over 5,000 companies and worked with technology startups across the world. The company aims to become the top press release distribution channel for startups through dedication to global partnerships, journalistic integrity and continuous innovation.

