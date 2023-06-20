

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corp. (EQT) announced late Monday that BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII or BPEA EQT, along with partner co-investor ChrysCapital have agreed to acquire a 90 percent stake of India-based HDFC Credila for 103.5 billion Indian rupees pre-money valuation from its parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. or HDFC.



HDFC, an Indian financial conglomerate, will retain a 9.99 percent stake in HDFC Credila.



Mumbai, India-based HDFC Credila is an education loan company. Since its establishment in 2006, it has helped more than 124,000 students enroll to around 4,100 universities and academic institutions across 59 countries globally.



Under the deal, the BPEA EQT led consortium will infuse 20 billion rupees of primary capital in HDFC Credila to support its next phase of growth. It will also maintain the core focus on funding postgraduate studies for Indian students.



Jimmy Mahtani, Partner and Head of BPEA EQT India, said, 'The demand in India for obtaining a higher education is growing at a faster pace than ever, accelerated by our country's growing middle class and students' strive for better career opportunities. Coming out of HDFC Group, one of India's most respected and well-established financial conglomerates, HDFC Credila plays a critical part in serving this demand.'



