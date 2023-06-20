

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.6062 against the euro and a 4-day low of 96.30 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5939 and 97.26, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to a 5-day low of 0.6798 and an 8-day low of 0.8989 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6849 and 0.9047, respectively.



The aussie slid to a 5-day low of 1.0991 against the NZ dollar, from an early 4-month high of 1.1053.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.64 against the euro, 93.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



