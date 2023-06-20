

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 0.6171 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 87.54 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6199 and 88.04, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.7688 from Monday's closing value of 1.7603.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.79 against the euro.



