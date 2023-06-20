

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.3232 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3208.



The loonie edged down to 1.4442 against the euro, from Monday's closing value of 1.4422.



Moving away from near 7-1/2 month high of 107.67 against the yen, the loonie slipped to 107.07.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.34 against the greenback, 1.46 against the euro and 102.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken