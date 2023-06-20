

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 154.59 against the euro and 181.15 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 155.02 and 181.48, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 141.58 from an early 7-month low of 142.25.



The yen edged up to 157.98 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 158.41.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 149.00 against the euro, 174.00 against the pound, 138.00 against the greenback and 153.00 against the yen.



