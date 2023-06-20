Les Agences de Papa

Les Agences de Papa: Versity® announces the signing of an agreement with the Bitexen platform for the listing of its token, the SITY. Token, SITY and advanced discussions to expand listing on several



20-Jun-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Versity® announces the signing of an agreement with the Bitexen platform for the listing of its token, the SITY. Token, SITY and advanced discussions to expand listing on several exchange platforms Versity®? [1] , a company listed on Euronext Access + (MLPAP) announces the signing contract with Bitexen, a strategic digital asset exchange platform, to list its for the listing of its SITY token. This first strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Versity's development of Versity and opens up new opportunities for SITY owners. Advanced discussions with other exchange platforms are underway. "We are delighted with this partnership with Bitexen, a strategic platform on the border of Europe and the Middle East. What's more, this is only the first step. Our goal is to rapidly reach 50,000 new SITY holders, which will enable us to extend the listing to new exchanges, with which we are already in advanced discussions. I would like to thank the entire Versity community for its unwavering support," says Frédéric Ibanez, CEO of Versity. What is a listing in the Web3 world? In the Web3 universe, a listing refers to the inclusion of a specific digital asset on a token exchange platform. It enables users to buy, sell and exchange this token. and exchange this token in complete security. Listing on an exchange platform such as Bitexen such as Bitexen, offers increased visibility and the opportunity to monetize assets. Bitexen, a strategic choice on the border between Europe and the Middle East Created in 2018, Bitexen is a centralized token exchange platform based in Turkey, one of the world's most active markets for digital assets. Constantly growing, Bitexen ranks among the country's top 3 platforms, with over 2 million active users and an average exchange volume of around $50 million per day. Bitexen stands out for its security and ease of use. It offers users a wide range of asset-related services, facilitating exchanges and transactions in complete confidence. The collaboration between Versity®? and Bitexen will enable SITY users to access this platform, offering a seamless and secure trading experience. Objectives for this first listing: Fixed listing price: 0.015 US$

Achieve critical mass, with the aim of 50,000 wallet 2s adopting Sity by 2023.

Increase Sity's visibility in the Middle East

Facilitate Sity's listing on major exchange platforms. Versity® plans to extend listing to other platforms This first collaboration with Bitexen is an important milestone for Versity®?, but only the beginning of its journey. The company is currently working on negotiating and signing contracts with other exchange platforms to wide availability of SITY. These efforts are aimed at offering SITY holders a choice of several reputable platforms, thereby increasing its liquidity and accessibility. About Versity® Versity® [2] is a proptech company specializing in innovative real estate solutions based on immersive 3D virtual tours of properties and their surroundings. Versity® enables customers to visit properties virtually and interactively, at any time and from anywhere. Versity® is listed on Euronext Access+ (FR0014003I41 / MLPAP). Contacts ACTIFIN Isabelle DRAY ACTIFIN Loris DAOUGABEL ACTIFIN Jean-Yves BARBARA Financial Press Corporate press Investor Relations idray@actifin.fr ldaougabel@actifin.fr jybarbara@actifin.fr Tél.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Tél.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Tél.: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

[1] Formerly Les Agences de Papa, subject to approval of the name change at the Annual General Meeting on 06/30/2023. [2] Formerly Les Agences de Papa, subject to approval of the name change at the Annual General Meeting on 06/30/2023 Regulatory filing PDF file



File: Versity® announces the signing of an agreement with the Bitexen platform for the listing of its token, the SITY. Token, SITY and advanced discussions to expand listing on several exchange platforms

