Invitation to presentation of Essity's Half-year Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Half-year Report for 2023 will be published on July 20, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date:Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time:09:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-07-20-q2

Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"

The presentation of the Interim Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

