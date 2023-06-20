Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd Announces Board Changes & Cost Reduction Milestone

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited and its affiliates ("COPL" or the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with operations focused in Converse and Natrona counties, Wyoming, USA, announces changes to its Board of Directors and $1 million reduction in annual general and administrative costs.

COPL confirms that it has reduced its ongoing annual general and administrative costs by more than $1 million, as per the Company's undertaking announced on March 20, 2023. Cost reductions are being implemented and, will continue to be evaluated across COPL's business, to align the Company's resources with its focus on its oil production and development operations in Wyoming, USA.

COPL also announces today that its Chairman, Mr. Harald Ludwig, and fellow Board Director, Mr. Massimo Carello, have stepped down from the Board with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Harald and Massimo for their long-term service and contribution to the Company. Mr. John Cowan will take on the role of Chairman of the Board on an interim basis, with the Board now consisting of three non-executive directors and one executive director, all of whom are engaged with the Company's key stakeholders. There are currently no plans to appoint new directors.

Arthur Millholland, President & CEO commented: "I would like to thank Harald and Massimo for their 13 years of service on the Board of COPL. They have both helped to guide the Company to where it is today and particularly through the process of acquiring our exceptional assets in Wyoming. With the Company now focused on increasing oil production and the development of the assets, they both feel the time is now right to step down and move on to new projects."

About the Company:

COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, development and production company actively pursuing opportunities in the United States with operations in Wyoming.

The Company operates the Cole Creek Unit 100% WI, Barron Flats Shannon (Miscible) Unit 85% WI and holds Barron Flats Federal (Deep) 85% WI in addition to non-unitized lands 100% WI.

The Company's Wyoming operations are one of the most environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighbouring wind farm to power production facilities.

The Common Shares are listed under the symbol "XOP" on the CSE and under the symbol "COPL" on the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE: Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd

