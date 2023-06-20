DJ MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H) MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity 20-Jun-2023 / 06:56 GMT/BST

20 June 2023

MBH Corporation Plc

("MBH" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

MBH Corporation Plc (AQSE:M8H), a diversified investment holding company, announces that it will be issuing 3,935,433 Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 per share ("New Shares") at a price of EUR0.30 per share, following the conversion of MBH listed bonds and loan notes totalling EUR1,180,630 under terms of an agreement entered into by the Company.

The New Shares rank pari passu with existing shares in issue. Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence on or around 23 June 2023.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 122,709,146 Ordinary Shares, each share carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation

victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Corporate Adviser

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

ISIN: GB00BF1GH114 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: M8H LEI Code: 213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43

