WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
20.06.23
08:11 Uhr
1,154 Euro
-0,008
-0,69 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1541,18410:08
Dow Jones News
20.06.2023 | 08:31
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1800     GBP1.0080 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1660     GBP0.9960 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.172749    GBP1.000538

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,537,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
198       1.178         XDUB      08:32:05      00065914175TRLO0 
8        1.178         XDUB      08:32:05      00065914176TRLO0 
1019       1.180         XDUB      08:32:05      00065914177TRLO0 
525       1.176         XDUB      09:28:05      00065915148TRLO0 
2500       1.176         XDUB      09:37:27      00065915245TRLO0 
2265       1.176         XDUB      11:16:16      00065916979TRLO0 
942       1.176         XDUB      12:13:53      00065918004TRLO0 
5170       1.176         XDUB      12:13:53      00065918005TRLO0 
1209       1.172         XDUB      12:13:53      00065918008TRLO0 
4753       1.172         XDUB      12:13:53      00065918009TRLO0 
2000       1.174         XDUB      12:13:56      00065918016TRLO0 
853       1.174         XDUB      12:17:35      00065918054TRLO0 
5000       1.174         XDUB      12:17:35      00065918055TRLO0 
564       1.174         XDUB      12:17:35      00065918056TRLO0 
1158       1.172         XDUB      12:17:37      00065918058TRLO0 
512       1.172         XDUB      12:17:37      00065918059TRLO0 
3413       1.172         XDUB      12:17:37      00065918060TRLO0 
5000       1.174         XDUB      12:54:43      00065918858TRLO0 
478       1.174         XDUB      12:54:43      00065918859TRLO0 
315       1.174         XDUB      12:54:43      00065918860TRLO0 
5819       1.174         XDUB      13:39:45      00065919808TRLO0 
5000       1.174         XDUB      13:39:45      00065919809TRLO0 
385       1.174         XDUB      13:39:45      00065919810TRLO0 
120       1.174         XDUB      13:39:45      00065919811TRLO0 
5157       1.174         XDUB      14:10:45      00065920566TRLO0 
386       1.174         XDUB      14:10:45      00065920567TRLO0 
4106       1.174         XDUB      14:10:45      00065920568TRLO0 
5000       1.174         XDUB      14:33:24      00065921355TRLO0 
2043       1.174         XDUB      14:33:24      00065921356TRLO0 
5000       1.174         XDUB      14:36:39      00065921471TRLO0 
799       1.174         XDUB      14:36:39      00065921472TRLO0 
5179       1.172         XDUB      15:08:19      00065923043TRLO0 
3238       1.172         XDUB      15:22:23      00065923572TRLO0 
5041       1.172         XDUB      15:22:59      00065923615TRLO0 
2153       1.172         XDUB      15:22:59      00065923616TRLO0 
5000       1.166         XDUB      15:50:54      00065924597TRLO0 
419       1.166         XDUB      16:00:54      00065924919TRLO0 
157       1.166         XDUB      16:00:54      00065924920TRLO0 
4630       1.166         XDUB      16:00:54      00065924921TRLO0 
398       1.166         XDUB      16:07:35      00065925245TRLO0 
464       1.166         XDUB      16:07:35      00065925246TRLO0 
405       1.166         XDUB      16:07:45      00065925264TRLO0 
752       1.166         XDUB      16:11:45      00065925406TRLO0 
467       1.166         XDUB      16:11:45      00065925407TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
971       100.80        XLON      08:32:13      00065914179TRLO0 
1223       100.60        XLON      11:03:13      00065916771TRLO0 
106       100.60        XLON      11:03:13      00065916772TRLO0 
838       100.60        XLON      11:03:13      00065916773TRLO0 
4598       100.20        XLON      12:13:53      00065918001TRLO0 
2807       100.20        XLON      12:13:53      00065918002TRLO0 
1518       100.20        XLON      12:13:53      00065918003TRLO0 
4757       99.90         XLON      12:13:53      00065918006TRLO0 
406       99.60         XLON      12:13:53      00065918007TRLO0 
3068       100.20        XLON      12:13:53      00065918010TRLO0 
340       100.20        XLON      12:13:54      00065918011TRLO0 
2141       100.20        XLON      12:13:54      00065918012TRLO0 
1035       100.20        XLON      12:13:56      00065918013TRLO0 
231       100.20        XLON      12:13:56      00065918014TRLO0 
3826       100.20        XLON      12:13:56      00065918015TRLO0 
836       99.90         XLON      12:15:44      00065918028TRLO0 
3789       99.90         XLON      12:15:44      00065918029TRLO0 
102       100.20        XLON      12:24:35      00065918129TRLO0 
111       100.20        XLON      12:24:35      00065918130TRLO0 
168       100.20        XLON      12:24:35      00065918131TRLO0 
4381       100.20        XLON      12:24:35      00065918132TRLO0 
5028       100.20        XLON      12:53:43      00065918649TRLO0 
6704       100.20        XLON      13:16:37      00065919355TRLO0 
4280       100.20        XLON      14:09:37      00065920519TRLO0 
4227       100.20        XLON      14:36:37      00065921470TRLO0 
2303       100.20        XLON      14:42:12      00065921725TRLO0 
2550       100.20        XLON      15:08:19      00065923040TRLO0 
4094       100.20        XLON      15:08:19      00065923041TRLO0 
4492       100.20        XLON      15:08:19      00065923042TRLO0 
1012       99.90         XLON      15:22:23      00065923570TRLO0 
3228       99.90         XLON      15:22:23      00065923571TRLO0 
4024       99.70         XLON      15:43:24      00065924323TRLO0 
4760       99.70         XLON      15:53:24      00065924670TRLO0 
4648       99.70         XLON      16:03:24      00065925096TRLO0 
761       99.80         XLON      16:15:24      00065925584TRLO0 
4190       99.80         XLON      16:15:24      00065925585TRLO0 
838       99.80         XLON      16:17:24      00065925705TRLO0 
838       99.80         XLON      16:17:24      00065925706TRLO0 
81        99.80         XLON      16:17:24      00065925707TRLO0 
14        99.80         XLON      16:18:24      00065925734TRLO0 
14        99.80         XLON      16:18:55      00065925739TRLO0 
64        99.80         XLON      16:19:00      00065925742TRLO0 
4598       99.70         XLON      16:22:00      00065925939TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  251953 
EQS News ID:  1660675 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660675&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
