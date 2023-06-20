DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1800 GBP1.0080 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1660 GBP0.9960 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.172749 GBP1.000538

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,537,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 198 1.178 XDUB 08:32:05 00065914175TRLO0 8 1.178 XDUB 08:32:05 00065914176TRLO0 1019 1.180 XDUB 08:32:05 00065914177TRLO0 525 1.176 XDUB 09:28:05 00065915148TRLO0 2500 1.176 XDUB 09:37:27 00065915245TRLO0 2265 1.176 XDUB 11:16:16 00065916979TRLO0 942 1.176 XDUB 12:13:53 00065918004TRLO0 5170 1.176 XDUB 12:13:53 00065918005TRLO0 1209 1.172 XDUB 12:13:53 00065918008TRLO0 4753 1.172 XDUB 12:13:53 00065918009TRLO0 2000 1.174 XDUB 12:13:56 00065918016TRLO0 853 1.174 XDUB 12:17:35 00065918054TRLO0 5000 1.174 XDUB 12:17:35 00065918055TRLO0 564 1.174 XDUB 12:17:35 00065918056TRLO0 1158 1.172 XDUB 12:17:37 00065918058TRLO0 512 1.172 XDUB 12:17:37 00065918059TRLO0 3413 1.172 XDUB 12:17:37 00065918060TRLO0 5000 1.174 XDUB 12:54:43 00065918858TRLO0 478 1.174 XDUB 12:54:43 00065918859TRLO0 315 1.174 XDUB 12:54:43 00065918860TRLO0 5819 1.174 XDUB 13:39:45 00065919808TRLO0 5000 1.174 XDUB 13:39:45 00065919809TRLO0 385 1.174 XDUB 13:39:45 00065919810TRLO0 120 1.174 XDUB 13:39:45 00065919811TRLO0 5157 1.174 XDUB 14:10:45 00065920566TRLO0 386 1.174 XDUB 14:10:45 00065920567TRLO0 4106 1.174 XDUB 14:10:45 00065920568TRLO0 5000 1.174 XDUB 14:33:24 00065921355TRLO0 2043 1.174 XDUB 14:33:24 00065921356TRLO0 5000 1.174 XDUB 14:36:39 00065921471TRLO0 799 1.174 XDUB 14:36:39 00065921472TRLO0 5179 1.172 XDUB 15:08:19 00065923043TRLO0 3238 1.172 XDUB 15:22:23 00065923572TRLO0 5041 1.172 XDUB 15:22:59 00065923615TRLO0 2153 1.172 XDUB 15:22:59 00065923616TRLO0 5000 1.166 XDUB 15:50:54 00065924597TRLO0 419 1.166 XDUB 16:00:54 00065924919TRLO0 157 1.166 XDUB 16:00:54 00065924920TRLO0 4630 1.166 XDUB 16:00:54 00065924921TRLO0 398 1.166 XDUB 16:07:35 00065925245TRLO0 464 1.166 XDUB 16:07:35 00065925246TRLO0 405 1.166 XDUB 16:07:45 00065925264TRLO0 752 1.166 XDUB 16:11:45 00065925406TRLO0 467 1.166 XDUB 16:11:45 00065925407TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 971 100.80 XLON 08:32:13 00065914179TRLO0 1223 100.60 XLON 11:03:13 00065916771TRLO0 106 100.60 XLON 11:03:13 00065916772TRLO0 838 100.60 XLON 11:03:13 00065916773TRLO0 4598 100.20 XLON 12:13:53 00065918001TRLO0 2807 100.20 XLON 12:13:53 00065918002TRLO0 1518 100.20 XLON 12:13:53 00065918003TRLO0 4757 99.90 XLON 12:13:53 00065918006TRLO0 406 99.60 XLON 12:13:53 00065918007TRLO0 3068 100.20 XLON 12:13:53 00065918010TRLO0 340 100.20 XLON 12:13:54 00065918011TRLO0 2141 100.20 XLON 12:13:54 00065918012TRLO0 1035 100.20 XLON 12:13:56 00065918013TRLO0 231 100.20 XLON 12:13:56 00065918014TRLO0 3826 100.20 XLON 12:13:56 00065918015TRLO0 836 99.90 XLON 12:15:44 00065918028TRLO0 3789 99.90 XLON 12:15:44 00065918029TRLO0 102 100.20 XLON 12:24:35 00065918129TRLO0 111 100.20 XLON 12:24:35 00065918130TRLO0 168 100.20 XLON 12:24:35 00065918131TRLO0 4381 100.20 XLON 12:24:35 00065918132TRLO0 5028 100.20 XLON 12:53:43 00065918649TRLO0 6704 100.20 XLON 13:16:37 00065919355TRLO0 4280 100.20 XLON 14:09:37 00065920519TRLO0 4227 100.20 XLON 14:36:37 00065921470TRLO0 2303 100.20 XLON 14:42:12 00065921725TRLO0 2550 100.20 XLON 15:08:19 00065923040TRLO0 4094 100.20 XLON 15:08:19 00065923041TRLO0 4492 100.20 XLON 15:08:19 00065923042TRLO0 1012 99.90 XLON 15:22:23 00065923570TRLO0 3228 99.90 XLON 15:22:23 00065923571TRLO0 4024 99.70 XLON 15:43:24 00065924323TRLO0 4760 99.70 XLON 15:53:24 00065924670TRLO0 4648 99.70 XLON 16:03:24 00065925096TRLO0 761 99.80 XLON 16:15:24 00065925584TRLO0 4190 99.80 XLON 16:15:24 00065925585TRLO0 838 99.80 XLON 16:17:24 00065925705TRLO0 838 99.80 XLON 16:17:24 00065925706TRLO0 81 99.80 XLON 16:17:24 00065925707TRLO0 14 99.80 XLON 16:18:24 00065925734TRLO0 14 99.80 XLON 16:18:55 00065925739TRLO0 64 99.80 XLON 16:19:00 00065925742TRLO0 4598 99.70 XLON 16:22:00 00065925939TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 251953 EQS News ID: 1660675 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

