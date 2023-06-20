Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

20 June 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the cooperative shares of Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta (short name: ARVOSK) commence today on the cooperative segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The cooperative belongs to Financials sector. Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta is the 14th listing on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023 and it represents the first listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2023. It is also the first cooperative whose cooperative shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic markets. Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta is a regional investment and development company that creates added value for its cooperative shareholders and vitality for the region. Arvo promotes regional prosperity in two ways: by allocating part of its investments to unlisted companies operating in the economic areas of North and Central Ostrobothnia and by annually distributing most of its profit to its members as interest paid by the cooperative. Arvo is a long-term investor investing directly from its own balance sheet. The key objective of the investment activities is to achieve an annual return in line with the investment strategy and a stable increase in the shareholder value. Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta is owned by some 24,000 members, with a total of 816,430 cooperative shares. The cooperative was founded in 1914. For more information. "At Arvo, we are very pleased that the listing of the cooperative went so smoothly. Our extensive shareholder base will on the side of an annual percentage rate also have the chance of benefiting from the price development in the share. We believe that the share will be fairly priced on the Nasdaq First North Growth market. In other respects, Arvo will continue to implement its successful investment strategy as before, in line with its strategy. A balanced mix of minority equity investments and debt investments generating annual cash flows allows for a stable return also in the future. Arvo is an enabler of growth.", commented Jari Pirinen, CEO of Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta. "We are pleased to welcome Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta as a first cooperative whose cooperative shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market", says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to follow their growth journey as a listed cooperative." Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta has appointed Augment Partners AB as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA CONTACT: + Anton Vest + 358 (50) 329 4713 + anton.vest@nasdaq.com ----------------------------