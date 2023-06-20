Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
GlobeNewswire
20.06.2023 | 08:34
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

20 June 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the cooperative
shares of Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta (short name: ARVOSK) commence
today on the cooperative segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.
The cooperative belongs to Financials sector. Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta is the
14th listing on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023 and it represents the first
listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2023. It is also the first cooperative whose
cooperative shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic markets. 

Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta is a regional investment and development
company that creates added value for its cooperative shareholders and vitality
for the region. Arvo promotes regional prosperity in two ways: by allocating
part of its investments to unlisted companies operating in the economic areas
of North and Central Ostrobothnia and by annually distributing most of its
profit to its members as interest paid by the cooperative. Arvo is a long-term
investor investing directly from its own balance sheet. The key objective of
the investment activities is to achieve an annual return in line with the
investment strategy and a stable increase in the shareholder value. Pohjanmaan
Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta is owned by some 24,000 members, with a total of
816,430 cooperative shares. The cooperative was founded in 1914. For more
information. 

"At Arvo, we are very pleased that the listing of the cooperative went so
smoothly. Our extensive shareholder base will on the side of an annual
percentage rate also have the chance of benefiting from the price development
in the share. We believe that the share will be fairly priced on the Nasdaq
First North Growth market. In other respects, Arvo will continue to implement
its successful investment strategy as before, in line with its strategy. A
balanced mix of minority equity investments and debt investments generating
annual cash flows allows for a stable return also in the future. Arvo is an
enabler of growth.", commented Jari Pirinen, CEO of Pohjanmaan Arvo
Sijoitusosuuskunta. 

"We are pleased to welcome Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta as a first
cooperative whose cooperative shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market", says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We
look forward to follow their growth journey as a listed cooperative." 

Pohjanmaan Arvo Sijoitusosuuskunta has appointed Augment Partners AB as its
Certified Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



MEDIA CONTACT:       
+   Anton Vest      
+   358 (50) 329 4713  
+   anton.vest@nasdaq.com
----------------------------
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
