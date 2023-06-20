

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L), a British staffing company, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter Group net fees were down 7 percent on a constant currency basis, against the strong post-Covid peak performance last year, which recorded a growth of 23 percent.



Contract net fees fell 1 percent, and the decline was 25 percent in Permanent net fees.



In the first half, group net fees were up 3 percent to 208.6 million pounds from last year's 203.1 million pounds. On a constant currency basis, Group net fees were down 2 percent, against the strong post-Covid comparative period.



Contract net fees went up 3 percent from last year to 170 million pounds, with growth across the majority of regions, and Contract now represents 81 percent of Group net fees.



Permanent net fees fell 19 percent to 38.6 million pounds, reflecting both market conditions and tough comparatives, particularly in Life Sciences.



In its largest three markets, which represent 73 percent of net fees, the Netherlands grew 3 percent, while Germany was down 1 percent and USA was down 11 percent in the first half.



Technology net fees went up 1 percent and Engineering grew 17 percent, while Life Sciences was down 21 percent driven by global sector trends.



The company said its contractor order book remained flat compared to last year, as robust extensions offset new placement activity.



