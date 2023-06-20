Nicosia, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - As college costs continue to creep upward, Studybay is excited to announce its 2023 scholarship contest. The "Annual Essay Contest" was created to ease some of the financial burden faced by high school and college students.





Studybay Essay Content

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/170283_studybay-essay-contest.jpg

The competition is open to high school and college students who are legal residents of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Participants are required to submit an essay and to adhere to the guidelines laid out on the Studybay website (and detailed below).

To be eligible, a student must be:

Enrolled full-time at an accredited college, community college, or high school

18 years of age or older

A graduating high school senior or undergraduate/graduate college student

To participate in Studybay's essay contest, contestants must choose a topic from the list provided. Topic choices include:

Future of AI: Fascinating or Terrifying?

Distractions Everywhere: Is E-Learning Effective?

How Media Affects Culture

Why Do People Fall for Fake News

Which Literary Work Do You Think Is Most Culturally Significant, and Why?

Why Life Skills Should Be Taught in School

How Do You Keep Pace with an Ever-Changing World?

The Dangers of Social Media

Has Cancel Culture Gone Too Far?

These are broad essay topics, so students are encouraged to choose the one that interests them most and to add a creative spin to their papers. The chosen subject does not have a bearing on who is selected as the award recipient; rather, the selection committee will determine the winner based solely on the quality of the writing.

All submissions must be written in American or British English and be between 550 and 1000 words. They should not contain any AI content and be free of plagiarism, as Studybay has a strict anti-plagiarism policy.

Submissions must be sent in either .doc or.docx formatting and adhere to MLA formatting rules, with a properly formatted Works Cited. This should have at least three sources cited. All file names should be formatted as "Studybay Annual Essay Contest_Your Surname."

The application window closes on July 1, 2023. The winner and any runners-up will be notified shortly after the window closes and will receive a one-time payment made directly to them within five days after the decision is made.

These essays will not only be posted on the short essay scholarships page for Studybay but will also be promoted across Studybay's social media accounts. Students are encouraged to share this competition and the results on their own social media pages as well.

This essay contest is a phenomenal opportunity for students to showcase their writing skills and receive significant funding to pursue their collegiate dreams. Says Angelina Grin, a creative writer and blog editor at Studybay: "For nearly a decade, we have joyfully provided unwavering support to students from all over the world. We are excited to continue giving back to the community by offering scholarship essay competitions to help students in need of financial aid."

About Studybay:

Studybay is an online assignment help service that connects ambitious students with top experts. The company operates globally, including in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. Studybay's platform is the perfect place for high school and college students to collaborate with academic professionals in all subjects to excel in their studies.

Contact:

Max Malak

support@studybay.com

1-855-407-7728

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170283