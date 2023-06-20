

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - abrdn plc. (ABDN.L), the UK-based investment major on Tuesday announced that its unit abrdn Investment Management Limited or aIML has sold 21,778,305 shares, its entire stake in HDFC AMC, representing 10.20% of the paid-up capital of the latter.



The total consideration comes to 337 million pounds or Rs.35,466 million pounds as the shares were sold at average price of Rs.1873.



On Monday, shares of abrdn closed at 215.20 pence up by 0.14% or 0.30 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



