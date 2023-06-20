Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20
[20.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
211,248,817.25
8.7152
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
886,814.66
87.9776
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.06.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
63,081,190.39
9.1613