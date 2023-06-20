Seed Group; Dante Genomics: Seed Group joins forces with New York-based biotechnology firm Dante Genomics to accelerate science for people in the MENA region

DUBAI, UAE and NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of bringing the best of scientific solutions in healthcare to the MENA region, Seed Group , a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with New York-based biotechnology company Dante Genomics .

Dante Genomics is a leading global genomics and precision medicine company working to deliver better healthcare and save lives with a more human approach to health. The company works with customers across 97 countries and has created customised genomic analysis processes that have an impact on people's lives. As a strategic partner of Seed Group, Dante Genomics seeks to bring its technology and innovations to people in the MENA region with the aim of accelerating science.

Together, Seed Group and Dante Genomics will help revolutionise the healthcare sector in the region by offering products and services designed to help people make informed decisions about their health and future.

Per this partnership, Seed Group will help and guide Dante Genomics to bring its solutions to the UAE and the region. Seed Group will assist Dante Genomics growth with guidance on how to reach the

right audience, access top decision-makers in the government as well as the private sector, and contribute to adding the latest technological innovations in the region.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "Genetics and genome sequencing are the future of healthcare. The profound impact of personalised medicine, driven by advancements in genomics, has the potential to revolutionise healthcare outcomes. In this regard, the UAE stands as an ideal hub for such industries. With its visionary leadership, cutting-edge infrastructure, and commitment to innovation, the UAE provides fertile ground for healthcare transformation."

He added, "We are thrilled to welcome Dante Genomics as our strategic partner, as their expertise in genome sequencing aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership holds immense potential to drive forward the frontiers of healthcare, propelling the UAE as a global leader in genomics and personalised medicine."

"Dubai continues to emerge as a leading area for investing in precision medicine," said Andrea Riposati, co-founder and CEO of Dante Genomics. "Dante's clinical sequencing centre in Dubai serves as a hub for global markets, delivering best-in-class precision medicine, and we are thrilled to partner with the visionaries at Seed Group in the effort to deliver these genomic solutions."

Dante Genomics leverages genome sequencing technology and interpretation using proprietary genomic platforms based on artificial intelligence and machine learning capable of integrating and optimising all resources and information, creating important synergies for all stakeholders.

The company also collaborates with international associations and advocacy groups to find solutions to improve the quality of life of patients. In 2019, the two founders of the company won the EY award for "Best Entrepreneurs of the Year," and the company took sixth place in the list of 2023 growth leaders compiled by Statista and Il Sole 24 Ore.

Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 16 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercialising a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and software. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics, and personalised medicine. The Company's assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale, and proprietary processes that enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing. For more information, visit www.dantegenomics.com .

About Seed Group

For over 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com .

