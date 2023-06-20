Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (20/23)

As from June 20, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan
Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short         ISIN    
MINI L SENS AVA 11  GB00BNTSFN34
MINI L SOCKER AVA 44 GB00BQR9NK24
MINI S COREB AVA 8  GB00BQR95W86
MINI S NASDQ AVA 149 GB00BNTV0X72
MINI S NORDNET AVA 9 GB00BQR9T716
TURBO L NASD AVA 262 GB00BQRBYK57
                 

The last day of trading will be June 20, 2023.                 
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer  
 Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
