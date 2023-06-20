

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production expanded for the third straight month in April, revised from a decline reported initially, the latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.3 percent increase in March. In the flash report, industrial output showed a decline of 0.4 percent.



The data showed that the inventory ratio climbed at a faster pace of 1.8 percent monthly in April.



Meanwhile, shipments dropped 0.2 percent, and the fall in inventories was 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 0.7 percent in April after a 0.8 percent decrease in the prior month. That was just above the 0.3 drop reported initially on May 30.



The capacity utilization rate slid 0.3 percent over the month, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in March. On a yearly basis, capacity utilization continued to decrease by 0.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken