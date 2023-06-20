TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production expanded for the third straight month in April, revised from a decline reported initially, the latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.3 percent increase in March. In the flash report, industrial output showed a decline of 0.4 percent.
The data showed that the inventory ratio climbed at a faster pace of 1.8 percent monthly in April.
Meanwhile, shipments dropped 0.2 percent, and the fall in inventories was 0.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 0.7 percent in April after a 0.8 percent decrease in the prior month. That was just above the 0.3 drop reported initially on May 30.
The capacity utilization rate slid 0.3 percent over the month, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in March. On a yearly basis, capacity utilization continued to decrease by 0.2 percent.
