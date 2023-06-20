

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK), a German specialty chemicals company, said on Tuesday that it cut its second-quarter and full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance, amidst persisting weak demand combined with continued customer de-stocking impact.



Matthias Zachert, CEO of Lanxess, said: 'The demand recovery we originally expected in the second half is not yet visible - neither in China nor in other meaningful end markets. This impacts us especially in Germany: Here we are massively impacted by the disadvantageous conditions such as the high energy prices and massive bureaucracy.'



For the second-quarter, EBITDA pre exceptionals is now expected to be at around 100 million euros, below current average market expectations. Earlier, Lanxess had expected its second-quarter EBITDA pre exceptionals roughly on par with first-quarter's 189 million euros.



The chemical firm now expects that the weakness to continue in the second half of 2023. Therefore, now it expects full year EBITDA pre exceptional of 600 million euros - 650 million euros against its previous outlook of 850 million euros - 950 million euros.



Lanxess is scheduled to release its second quarter results on August 4.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken