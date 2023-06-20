STELLANTIS N.V.: SiliconAuto to Design and Sell State-of-the-art Semiconductors for Automotive Industry

SiliconAuto to Design and Sell State-of-the-art Semiconductors

for Automotive Industry

Company is the joint venture formed by Stellantis and Foxconn, leveraging both companies' expertise and scale

SiliconAuto to tailor chips aimed at new generation of automotive industry vehicle platforms, starting in 2026

AMSTERDAM, June 20, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. and Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) today announced the creation of SiliconAuto, a 50/50 joint venture dedicated to designing and selling a family of state-of-the-art semiconductors to supply the automotive industry, including Stellantis, starting in 2026.

The joint venture combines Foxconn's development capabilities and domain expertise in the ICT industry with Stellantis' deep understanding of diverse mobility needs around the world. SiliconAuto will provide customers an auto industry-centric source of semiconductors for the growing number of computer-controlled features and modules, particularly those needed for electric vehicles.

Products from SiliconAuto will support the future semiconductor needs of Stellantis, Foxconn and other customers. This includes STLA Brain, Stellantis' new electrical/electronic and software architecture with full over-the-air updating capabilities.

"Stellantis will benefit from a robust supply of essential components, which is critical to fueling the rapid, software-defined transformation of our products," said Stellantis Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic. "Our goal is to build vehicles that seamlessly connect with our customers' daily lives and deliver class-leading capabilities years after they leave the assembly line. With this joint venture, we can create purpose-built innovations with an efficient partnership."

"We look forward to a future of extraordinary EV mobility underpinned by the vertical integration capabilities and resources SiliconAuto secures for our partners," said Foxconn Chief Product Officer Jerry Hsiao. "The collaborative energy will propel our customers to become more competitive."

SiliconAuto will be headquartered in the Netherlands. The management team includes executives from both founding partners. Stellantis will provide input to SiliconAuto to enable and deliver capabilities needed by future battery electric vehicles and multi-energy vehicle platforms.

The joint venture is the product of a December 2021 agreement between Stellantis and Foxconn to develop a family of semiconductors for automotive applications. In addition to SiliconAuto, Stellantis and Foxconn have the Mobile Drive joint venture focused on developing smart cockpits enabled by consumer electronics, human-machine interfaces and services.

About Hon Hai

Established in 1974 in Taiwan, Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, ranking in the top 20 among the Fortune Global 500. In 2022, revenue totaled TWD6.62 trillion (approx. USD220 billion or EUR200 billion). The Group's market share in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) exceeds 40% and covers four major product segments: smart consumer electronics; cloud and networking; computing; and components and others. The Group operates 173 campuses across 24 countries and is one of the world's largest employers with over a million employees during peak manufacturing season. The Group has expanded its capabilities into the development of electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics, and three key technologies - new-generation communications technology, AI, and semiconductors - which are key to driving its long-term growth strategy. It is dedicated to championing environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practices model for global enterprises. To learn more, visit www.honhai.com

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

