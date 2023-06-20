Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
WKN: LYX0YW | ISIN: LU1841731745 | Ticker-Symbol: L4K3
Tradegate
20.06.23
08:06 Uhr
14,708 Euro
-0,412
-2,72 %
Dow Jones News
20.06.2023 | 09:46
Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 151.4358

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1655830

CODE: CNAA LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0011720911 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CNAA LN 
Sequence No.:  251966 
EQS News ID:  1660799 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660799&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
