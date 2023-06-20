DJ Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Robotics & AI ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.2197

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10129250

CODE: ROAI LN

ISIN: LU1838002480

