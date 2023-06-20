DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 99.6611

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7231938

CODE: GILS LN

ISIN: LU1407892592

