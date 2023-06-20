DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EABG LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.1316
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8864673
CODE: EABG LN
ISIN: LU2198882362
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2198882362 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABG LN Sequence No.: 252064 EQS News ID: 1660999 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660999&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 20, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)