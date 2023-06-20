DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (INFB LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jun-2023

FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 105.1527

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11791

CODE: INFB LN

ISIN: LU2418815390

