CrowdSec Announces Launch of CrowdSec Academy at InfoSec Europe 2023

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdSec , the pioneering open source and collaborative cybersecurity company that is attending InfoSec Europe 2023 in London, today announced the launch of CrowdSec Academy , an innovative online platform that offers comprehensive educational resources designed to equip learners with the fundamentals of cybersecurity and the mastery of CrowdSec's open source Security Engine .

CrowdSec Academy provides a range of free, hands-on learning materials, ensuring accessibility for users of all skill levels. By utilizing these educational resources, individuals and organizations can enhance their understanding of cybersecurity principles, bolster their defensive capabilities, and fortify their digital infrastructure against cyber threats. Community members have the opportunity to earn certifications for the CrowdSec platform, interact with fellow learners and receive advice directly from the CrowdSec team of experts.

The launch of CrowdSec Academy underscores CrowdSec's commitment to empowering users with cybersecurity knowledge, especially in welcoming students and those new to the cybersecurity field in a moment when there is a global cybersecurity workforce gap of 3.4 million people .

"Launching the CrowdSec Academy here at InfoSec Europe felt right because it's created for both our existing CrowdSec user base, as well as all those with an interest in becoming future cybersecurity experts in our industry," said Philippe Humeau, CrowdSec CEO and co-founder. "We want to showcase the importance of fostering that community by adding and educating new members, both experts and students, through the CrowdSec Academy, and sharing the knowledge and insights that we've gathered thus far."

CrowdSec will be further discussing the launch of CrowdSec Academy and how they are working to shape the future of collaborative cybersecurity at InfoSec Europe on Booth D84 in the Discovery Zone. For more information about the CrowdSec Academy, visit https://academy.crowdsec.net/ .

About CrowdSec

CrowdSec is an open source and collaborative cybersecurity company that provides real-time threat detection and response capabilities. Its unique approach to cybersecurity leverages the power of the community to protect against threats, making it an ideal solution for organizations of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.crowdsec.net.

