Surfactants Market worth $57.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-ionic, Cationic & Amphoteric), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Agrochemicals, and Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 43.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 57.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028.

The market is projected to grow because of rising demand from the personal care industry. Surfactants play a decisive role in the personal care industry and are broadly used in the formulation of various personal care products. In addition, due to including increasing population, urbanization, innovations, technological advancements and changing consumer preferences surfactants demand from the personal care industry is a increasing.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Surfactants Market"

123 - Tables

64 - Figures

180 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=493

Anionic surfactants was the largest type of the surfactants market, in terms of value, in 2022

Due to the ease of availability, low cost, and compatibility, low toxicity, and growing environmental concerns the anionic surfactants are widely used in different applications. These surfactants are used in applications such as home care, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning and others. Thus, the anionic surfactants type segment has largest share in type.

Home care is estimated to be the largest application segment of the surfactants, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Home care, personal care, oilfield chemicals, agrochemicals, textiles, industrial & institutional cleaning and others are various market segment based on the application. Among those segments, home care is projected to hold the largest market share of surfactants, during the forecast period. The high need for surfactants in home care products is basically because they help to reduce the surface tension of water and allow it to spread more easily. Due to this the surfactants are more suitable for cleaning products in home care.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=493

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the surfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for surfactants. Due to the growing population in this region, the demand for surfactants in applications such as home care, textile, personal care, agriculture, and others in increased. Moreover, rise in exports and low labour cost specially in India and China, the demand for surfactants in Asia Pacific region is increased.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=493

Market Players

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and Solvay S.A. (Belgium) and others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Biosurfactants Market- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biosurfactants-market.asp https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biomedical-textile-market.asp - utm_source=Prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=paidpr

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biosurfactants.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/surfactants-market-worth-57-8-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301855009.html