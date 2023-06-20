The Arbor Company Again Recognized with Great Place to Work Certification

The Arbor Company has once again been recognized as a Great Place to Work.

ATLANTA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / The Arbor Company has once again been recognized as a Great Place to Work.

The premier organization in measuring company culture, Great Place to Work recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

Determined using rigorous methodology, independent analysis, and verified employee surveys, the Great Place to Work Certification is a trusted resource when attempting to quantify an exceptional company culture.

"We have a saying here at The Arbor Company," said Mary-Campbell Jenkins, Executive Vice President of The Arbor Company. "Residents are our universe, but our people are our stars. We provide excellent care to our residents and their families, but we are only able to provide that care because of our Arbor people. To hear that we've been recognized by our own employees as having a culture they are proud to be a part of is truly humbling."

The Arbor Company is honored to be among the excellent organizations to hold this distinction. Said Judd Harper, President of The Arbor Company, "We truly value the ability to create and provide an excellent work experience to our people, and are humbled to be recognized by our Arbor teammates."

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living, and dementia care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With more than 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.

